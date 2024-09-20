8,000 remaining brown bins to be rolled out to Derry & Strabane homes over coming months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed the roll-out of 8,000 brown bins to the remaining homes who have yet to be provided with one will be completed within the coming months.

Half of those bins are to be rolled out in the coming weeks, mostly in rural areas while the final phase will take place in the months to follow.

At the September Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting, officers reminded elected members that funds were approved, during the rates-setting process, to allow the extension of the service to properties who are yet to receive a brown bin.

An officer's report added: “The Refuse Collection team have reviewed the current brown bin service and they estimate that approximately 8,000 properties still require access to the service.

“Officers are now in a position to proceed with the roll-out of brown bins to approximately 4,000 properties. This will allow residents to divert their food and garden waste from their black bin into brown bin, which will have a positive impact on Council’s recycling targets and climate change mitigations.

“Deliveries of bins to the first 4,000 households are scheduled to commence in September and officers estimate this will take eight to ten weeks to complete.”

The officer added: “Plans are also being developed for the remaining properties to follow in the coming months."

Areas set to receive brown bins in this initial phase include Cloghcor, Donagheady, Cullion, and Garvetagh, and collection schedules have been updated on Council’s Recycling app - available via the Apple Store or Google Play stores - to reflect the rollout.

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said she had been contacted by constituents about the issue “many times” and was pleased to see it progress.

She concluded: “It's maybe not such good news for the other 4,000 properties but I do trust that it is imminent and I look forward to more good news coming down the line.”

A letter will be issued to all the homes about to be added to the service, with details of when to leave the brown bin out for collection as well as an information leaflet with advice and tips on how to use the service.

Council officers said they have made every effort to match the brown bin collection day with the household’s existing black or blue collection day, however there may be some instances where this is not logistically possible. Details for collection will be clearly outlined within the letter forming part of the delivery set.

Andrew Balfour

Local Democracy Reporter