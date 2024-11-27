Welcoming a new life into the family is always a milestone event, and Micheala and Jamie Duddy have marked the births of their children by planting trees as part of the Life Project.

Run by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Life Project provides a tree sapling for every life event (birth, death, marriage/civil partnership) registered in the Council area.

The aim is to help reduce the effects of air pollution on the health and well-being of residents in the district.

Micheala and Jamie have received saplings from the Life Project to mark the births of their children Caiden, Logan, Mason and Blake.

The tree they received to mark the birth of their son Mason, is now five years old and is growing well at his primary school, Our Lady of Fatima PS, where the new sapling has just been planted for his baby brother Blake.

Micheala explained: “It’s lovely that we have a tree planted for each of our children, knowing that there will be something in their name growing for hundreds of years to come is an amazing legacy.”

Recipients of the saplings are encouraged to plant the tree at their own property, but if they do not have a suitable location, Council will identify one.

Our Lady of Fatima PS pupils have been involved in the gathering of the acorns for the saplings and during an assembly, the school Principal, Jack Logue stated how proud the staff were of the children's achievements in collecting so many acorns and he highlighted the school's own commitment to environmental sustainability.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr also applauded the efforts of the children for their contribution to the Life Project. A ceremonial planting of the new sapling took place in the school grounds after the assembly.

Mayor Barr said: “This is an incredible way to mark the milestones in your family’s life. By taking part in the Life Project you are planting a memory of a moment in time, be it a happy or sad time the Life Project means that moment will never be forgotten. “Planting the tiny sapling which will grow into a majestic tree also helps the environment where you and your family live. If we as individuals take small actions like this we can all contribute to creating a more sustainable, healthier planet.”

The Life Project has been running in the Council area since 2018. Over 7,000 trees have been planted in Council parklands to acknowledge significant events in the lives of local people. More than 10,000 trees have also been distributed through the Council's Registrars offices.

Council Environmental Officer Conor Logue added: “We know that every tree we plant helps to improve the air we breathe, that’s why as a council we are committed to increasing the number of trees in our City and District, one sapling at a time."

“Air pollution represents the biggest environmental risk to health across all regions, settings, socioeconomic groups, and age groups. Every tree we plant helps to decrease air pollution in the area and in turn contributes to a decrease in respiratory illnesses/conditions and heart conditions. We owe it to the younger generation to plant now for their futures.”

Council has also partnered up with Acorn Farm, an urban farm in St Columb’s Park, to explore the potential for planting apple trees in local schools to create small orchards providing sustainable food.

This scheme will allow children to understand the sustainability of being able to eat the food that they have grown.

The Acorn Farm project will be planting trees locally to mark National Tree Week and future tree planting for the Life Project will take place again early 2025.

Keep an eye on the Council's social media accounts for updates on planned planting days.

For more information on the Life Project go to www.derrystrabane.com/LifeProject