As we face into yet another storm warning this weekend ahead of Darragh making landfall, I thought it worth reflecting on the plethora of pioneering environmental projects being developed and implemented across the north west.

It often goes unnoticed, but Derry & Strabane and Donegal have been among Europe’s leading regions when it comes to tackling climate change, protecting native flora and fauna, introducing environmentally friendly health and food projects and promoting upcycling / recycling everything from old furniture to reusable nappies.

Building on decades of pioneering work, the Councils, schools and a host of partner organisations, pioneering grass roots groups and farmers have been instrumental in leading that change via numerous initiatives.

We have projects like the Acorn Farm and All-Ireland Pollinator plan initiatives, the rapidly expanding greenway network, native re-forestation on the outskirts of the Waterside and the introduction of community allotments and initiatives.

Mason Duddy pictured with his brothers, Caiden, 12, Blake, 5 months and Logan, 8 and his mum Michaela with the tree which was planted at his school, Our lady of Fatima PS, Tamnaherin as part of the Life Tree Project which sees an Oak tree planted for every Birth, Death and Marriage recorded in the Derry City and Strabane District Council Area. Mason planted an Oak sapling for his brother Blake with the help of the Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Councillor Declan Norris, Principal Jack Logue and Mrs Mairead Conway, class teacherr. Picture Martin McKeown. 25.11.24

Today we have allotments at the Playtrail in Belmont, St Columb’s Park, in Creggan, the Brandywell, the Waterside, across Inishowen and the Strabane district and elsewhere where local people can grow their own produce and get close to nature in the process, with obvious physical and mental health benefits.

The importance of all this cannot be overstated, particularly when we look at how quickly our environment is changing. Once covered in native forest, Ireland is currently one of the least wooded countries in Europe and we are seeing storms arrive with increasing frequency.

We have seen across Europe in this past year alone the devastating impact our changing climate is having and we only have to think back to the storm of August 2017 here to see how destructive that can be.

Three projects highlighted over the past week show just how well the environment has been embedded in decision making and development here. A green infrastructure enhancement project at Claudy Country Park has been opened, while NI teachers gathered at Hollybush P.S. to learn about the benefits of No Dig gardening. Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr meanwhile highlighted the Life Project, which aims to plant a tree for everyone who is born or passes away here. These are quite simple but very effective ideas, and we are already seeing other regions taking notice, with the oak grove city and region proving the old adage that from small acorns, mighty oaks can and wil indeed grow…

Derry Journal Editorial by Brendan McDaid, Editor, Derry Journal.