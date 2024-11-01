There was magic in the Derry air this week as tens of thousands swooped in from every corner of the north west and far beyond for what was already shaping up to be the best Hallowe’en festival ever staged in the city even before last night's parade and fireworks got under way.

The excitement was palpable throughout this week and the awe and wonder etched on the faces of local children, adults and visitors alike told its own story.

Last night, as the Journal went to press, hundreds of excited parade participants of all ages were gathering in the city centre as an expected audience of 30,000 people made their way to the city centre for a Hallowe’en finale to remember, as Europe’s largest festival of its kind geared up to present its Carnival of the Dead show before going out with a bang at the fireworks finale.

Throughout this week, even the weather gods smiled down on the city and region as the skies remained mostly dry for the celebrations and temperatures stayed relatively mild for the Samhain season.

Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

The festival organisers at Derry City & Strabane District Council and their partners deserve great praise for pulling out all the stops this year, as visitors across the world descended on the city to join locals for the four days of spooky events, concerts, exhibitions and shows. Many more adults than usual were dressed up this year, and a lot of the costumes were nothing short of exceptional and their efforts added greatly to the magical atmosphere. Highlights over the festival included the bustling markets and entertainment laid on across Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place, Spark!, the fire shows, singers and giant skeleton at Ebrington, the NWRC and other student performers, the actors, artist and ensembles dotted around the city centre, and the impressive young bands showcasing their talents from the Boo! stage in the Craft Village. The spectacular events on the City Walls meanwhile drew thousands, and queues were stretched from the top of Magazine Street to the bottom by Wednesday night.

There were further Hallowe’en celebrations in Strabane and Inishowen, with artists and performers here too bringing smiles and squeals of delight from the young audiences.

The Hallowe’en festival provides a major economic boost for the local economy but one of the things that could perhaps be explored is a special temporary evening trading licenses or support for those businesses unable to stay open in the evenings, and also improved signposting for lavatory facilities that are open in and around the city centre better during the evenings.

But overall, the festival and events in the city and across the north west have proved spectacular, and show that when it comes to Hallowe’en, nobody does it better.

And as the crowds disperesed and the Samhain moon slipped behind the clouds last night; as dusk turns to dawn, and the street cleansing workers gathered early this morning to sweep away the cobwebs, preparations were already set to get under way to ensure we can do it all over again in a year’s time. See you there!