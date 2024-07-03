A5 inflation ‘frightening’ says O’Dowd as he commits to recommend proceeding with Derry road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The level of inflationary pressure on the cost of the A5 has been described as ‘frightening’ by roads minister John O’Dowd.

Earlier this year the ‘Journal’ reported how the cost of the huge Derry to Aughnacloy road had risen to £1.7billion.

Speaking in Stormont this week, Mr. O’Dowd, said: “The A5 scheme has, I think, been on the cards for 17 years. It is far too long from announcement to delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That delay can be for various reasons. It can involve procurement, design, challenges to procurement or design, legal challenges, public inquiries, and, quite rightly, having to deal with landowners who seek compensation for our taking their land.

The A5

“There are so many different moving parts in a major scheme that it can cause delay. The Executive and Departments need to sit down together and engage on how we can speed those things up, because the inflationary pressure alone on costs is frightening, never mind anything else.

"We have to look at all the policies and frameworks that we have to deal with to ensure that they are effective, efficient and necessary. The key objective is that we deliver for the public good.”

Mr. O’Dowd confirmed that on Monday he informed Executive colleagues that he will be issuing them with his initial response to the Planning Appeals Commission's report on the A5 imminently. He said he intends asked them for approval to move ahead with the project later this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will also be making a recommendation that we proceed with the A5 upgrade. I am conscious that it is a cross-cutting issue, so I will issue the papers to my Executive colleagues, await their feedback and then submit a further paper in mid-August for their approval to move ahead with the A5 project,” he said.

The Infrastructure Minister said he has carefully considered the 30 recommendations in the Planning Appeals Commission's report.