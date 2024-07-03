A5 inflation ‘frightening’ says O’Dowd as he commits to recommend proceeding with Derry road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier this year the ‘Journal’ reported how the cost of the huge Derry to Aughnacloy road had risen to £1.7billion.
Speaking in Stormont this week, Mr. O’Dowd, said: “The A5 scheme has, I think, been on the cards for 17 years. It is far too long from announcement to delivery.
"That delay can be for various reasons. It can involve procurement, design, challenges to procurement or design, legal challenges, public inquiries, and, quite rightly, having to deal with landowners who seek compensation for our taking their land.
“There are so many different moving parts in a major scheme that it can cause delay. The Executive and Departments need to sit down together and engage on how we can speed those things up, because the inflationary pressure alone on costs is frightening, never mind anything else.
"We have to look at all the policies and frameworks that we have to deal with to ensure that they are effective, efficient and necessary. The key objective is that we deliver for the public good.”
Mr. O’Dowd confirmed that on Monday he informed Executive colleagues that he will be issuing them with his initial response to the Planning Appeals Commission's report on the A5 imminently. He said he intends asked them for approval to move ahead with the project later this summer.
"I will also be making a recommendation that we proceed with the A5 upgrade. I am conscious that it is a cross-cutting issue, so I will issue the papers to my Executive colleagues, await their feedback and then submit a further paper in mid-August for their approval to move ahead with the A5 project,” he said.
The Infrastructure Minister said he has carefully considered the 30 recommendations in the Planning Appeals Commission's report.
"I am also acutely aware of the road safety aspects. I believe that, if my recommendation to approve it is endorsed by the Executive, we will not only be providing a state-of-the-art road and correcting regional imbalance but saving lives.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.