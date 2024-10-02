A5 to go ahead: £1.2bn Derry to Aughnacloy road will now happen says Minister John O'Dowd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The construction of a safer A5 road from Derry to Aughnacloy is to go ahead from early next year, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed.

The current A5 road - which has been branded a ‘death trap’ on which dozens of people have lost their lives over recent years – will be replaced in one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken here in recent decades. The Irish government has previously pledged funding towards the route, which is expected to extend beyond the border and on to Dublin, providing greater connectivity as well as a safer route for the north west of the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the announcement was made on Wednesday evening, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said her thoughts where with those families who lost loved ones on the road.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added that the announcement "demonstrates a commitment from this Executive to deliver”. “Ultimately it is about saving lives as well as all the other economic benefits that come with it,” Michelle O’Neill said.

John O’Dowd , Minister for Infrastructure. Speaking at the launch of the Department for Infrastructure’s Road Safety Strategy for Northern Ireland to 2030 and the 2024/2025 Action Plan at the NIFRS western area headquarters on Crescent Link recently. Photo: George Sweeney

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said it had been a long and challenging road to get here, and said the new road “will address road safety issues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today we do want to remember all of those lives lost and also the families who grieve those lost lives,” she concurred.

Minister O’Dowd said he had witnessed that heartbreak first hand when he met relatives, as he pointed out that 57 people have lost their lives on the A5 from April 2006 to April this year, with hundreds more injured.

"I have decided to start work with the first phase of the scheme between Strabane and Ballygawley,” he confirmed, elaborating later that this work will start early in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel McCrossan, the SDLP MLA for West Tyrone, pictured at the A5 road.

"This will be the first phase of construction work covering over half of the full project,” Mr O’Dowd said, adding that he wanted to press ahead with this section because it had the most fatalities, and to ensure the wider project was not delayed.

As well as improving road safety, he said, the A5 project will create jobs and “improve journey times for the thousands of daily users of this route.”

Mr O’Dowd said that the A5 project was expected to take around five years to reach the completion stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today is in honour of all those who lost their lives or were injured on this road,” he added.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley with party leader Michelle O'Neill.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said that work must now begin immediately on the A5 upgrade.

Mr McCrossan said: “This is a momentous day for this entire area and first and foremost my thoughts are with the families of everyone who has lost a loved one on this road. This has been a very long journey – far too long – and their strength and courage has been a constant source of inspiration and we would never have seen this delivered without them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The campaign to build the A5 has been my number one priority throughout my time in politics and I have carried on the efforts of my SDLP predecessors in working with everyone to see these important upgrades carried out. Campaigners deserve huge credit for facing down every obstacle and making it absolutely clear they would not stop until people could safely travel on the A5.”

This, Mr McCrossan said, must be a watershed moment. “It cannot be another false dawn. The A5 is key to the future of this entire region, not only in saving lives and preventing injuries, but in creating economic opportunities by making our towns and cities better connected, bringing much needed investment and jobs.”

“We must also have assurances from the Executive and Minister that the A5 will be delivered in full. We have seen repeatedly in the past how phased projects of this nature have stalled or been beset with delays. After such a long wait we need work to start – and finish – as soon as possible and I will not stop pushing this issue until these improvements are delivered and this road is fully built.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley hailed the approval by the executive to move ahead with new road, saying: “Today is a hugely positive day for people across the island as the executive has agreed to infrastructure minister John O’Dowd’s proposal to move ahead with building the A5.

“My first thoughts are with each and every family who have tragically lost a loved one on this stretch of road. Today is for them and also in memory of those who have lost their lives.

“Transforming this road will save lives, create jobs and significantly cut journey times between the north-west and Dublin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sinn Féin have made promoting regional balance a priority since our ministers took up office, and this is another step towards creating a fairer, more balanced economy.

“I will continue to work with the executive and the other parties to ensure this game-changing project is delivered in full.”