Acorn Farm Gate Lodge Garden officially opened by Mayor of Derry & Strabane Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr
The new garden, located at the St Columb’s Park Gate Lodge, is part of the ambitious Acorn Farm Project, a partnership project supported by funding from The National Lottery Community Fund’s, Climate Action Fund and the UK Government.
Mayor Barr was joined by pupils from St Anne’s Primary School in Derry, who had the opportunity to learn about the importance of seed planting and growing cycles, and taste the benefits of the freshly harvested food.
Mayor Barr said: “I am thrilled to be here today and to see the next stage in the development of the Acorn Farm project. There is a fantastic array of produce already being grown, and local people can draw on the expertise from local horticulturists and other experienced growers.
"Congratulations to everyone involved in realising this wonderful new green space.”
The new space has been created to connect local communities, families, households and food producers with sustainable food practices, healthy eating and climate-friendly learning. It will help facilitate elements of the Acorn Farm’s wider engagement programme through events, workshops and guided visits.
The Acorn Farm project is delivered by a partnership team consisting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, The Conservation Volunteers, Developing Healthy Communities and Community Garden Support.
Paul Sweeney, Northen Ireland Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I am delighted to be at the Gate Lodge Gardens today for the official opening and to see the progress made so far in the Acorn Farm Project, which has been supported by over £2 million of National Lottery funding.
“A priority of The National Lottery Community Fund’s strategy to 2030 is to support communities in becoming environmentally sustainable. Innovative and ambitious projects like Acorn Farm are a fantastic example of our funding being put into action by communities, by creating a movement and helping develop more sustainable and responsible ways of sourcing and producing food.
“Well done to everyone involved in developing this community hub which will boost mental health, encourage physical activity and build stronger community connections.”
Shauna Kelpie, Community Foundation for Northern Ireland said: “What we see here today is the culmination of outstanding collaboration between partner organisations committed to improving the lives of local people and our environment through access to more sustainable food choices. This project kick starts so many 'green focused' activities and will be life changing for so many families now and into the future.”
The total funding investment pot of £6.2m in capital infrastructure (UK Government and Derry City and Strabane District Council) and over £2m (National Lottery Community Fund's Climate Action Fund) in skills-based engagement programmes, is assisting local people to take climate action through food choice and make the link between sustainable food and better health outcomes for this generation and future ones.
To find out more about the Acorn Farm project visit https://acornfarmni.com/
