Acorn Farm seeking 200 new participants in Derry and Strabane ‘I Can Grow’ grow your own food project
This fantastic initiative helps people and families in the Derry and Strabane areas grow their own fresh, healthy vegetables at home.
With 400 families already benefiting from this hands-on programme, The Acorn Farm Project are now seeking an additional 200 participants to join the next cohort starting early next year.
Whether you’re a green-fingered pro or a complete beginner, the ‘I Can Grow’ programme offers the perfect opportunity to connect with nature, learn valuable skills, and contribute to a more sustainable future.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: “The ‘I Can Grow’ programme is a fantastic opportunity for families across our district to connect with nature, learn valuable skills, and grow their own food.
"It’s empowering to see people take control of what they eat while also supporting our shared goal of a healthier, more sustainable future. This programme is a wonderful way to boost mental health, encourage physical activity, and build stronger community connections.
“I would encourage any family which has the opportunity to be part of the ‘I Can Grow’ programme to get involved and learn skills which will last them a lifetime.”
The Acorn Farm Project is a partnership project delivered by The Conservation Volunteers, Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, Derry Healthy Communities, and Derry City and Strabane District Council with funding from the UK Government and Derry City and Strabane District Council, £6.2 m and The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund £2m.
Shauna Kelpie, from Community Foundation for Northern Ireland said: “We are so excited to begin 2025 with a new group of ‘I Can Grow’ families and households from across Derry and Strabane.
"This is a brilliant opportunity to learn how to grow food at home together. You can either begin at the very beginning or enhance and share your existing skills.
"Become an Acorn Farmer in 2025 and join a growing number of local people who are doing their bit to live more sustainably through better and cheaper food choices.”
The programme is now open to households living in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, and there is a short online application to complete here: https://forms.office.com/e/jFzTnV8iYL
For more information, please contact us: [email protected]
