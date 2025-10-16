Almost 500 fish – mostly trout and several salmon – perished in a fish kill in Ballykelly this week.

Loughs Agency fishery officers were deployed to the scene at the Ballykelly River.

They confirmed a substantial number of fish mortalities extending for around 500 metres downstream of the village, beginning immediately below a discharge pipe.

A total of 422 dead fish were recorded, the majority of which were trout, along with several salmon and flounder.

“A thorough investigation into the incident was carried out in collaboration with NIEA’s Water Management Unit. No direct pollution source was identified. However, both agencies suspect that this fish kill may have been caused by a chemical agent, possibly a cleaning substance.

“Loughs Agency and NIEA are appealing to the public to help protect local waterways by keeping storm drains free from chemicals and waste.

“They should carry rainwater only, as other substances can reduce water quality and cause serious harm to aquatic life,” the Loughs Agency said.