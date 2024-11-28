A total of 674 new homes will be built in the Waterside area of Derry after planning approval was granted by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee.

The scheme will be delivered over the next eight to ten years, creating hundreds of construction jobs and represents an investment of over £100 million in the area.

As well as bringing forward much needed social, affordable and starter homes, it will include an upgrade of the Caw roundabout.

The development includes a mix of one- to four-bedroom properties with new amenities provided in the form of a woodland walk, children’s play parks, and generous areas of open space.

Speaking about the new project, Martin Mallon, Managing Director of South Bank Square said: "We are delighted that the Council’s Planning Committee has approved this development. This approval marks a significant milestone, not only for our development, but for the entire local community who will benefit from much needed new homes in the area.

“This project also represents a £100 million investment in the area and will create new jobs and bring other benefits to the North West region. We look forward to turning this vision into reality and providing quality homes that meet the needs of families for years to come.

“We would like to thank Derry City and Strabane District Council, the statutory consultees, elected representatives and other stakeholders. The Derry City and Strabane region has massive potential, and we look forward to playing our part in helping the area to realise that potential.’’

Jon Anderson, Group Director of Development at Choice said: "The social housing waiting list in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area has continued to grow in recent years, underlining the importance of significant projects like this getting planning approval. This decision today means that housing stress will be lifted from many families in the area in the coming years.

“We have also delivered hundreds of affordable homes as part of the first phase of this development and it is fantastic to see so many first-time buyers benefit from new quality homes that have come on the market.

“We are proud to be part of a solution that will support individuals and families in need, and with planning permission now secured for this wider scheme, we hope to move ahead with construction to provide much-needed housing as soon as possible.”

Tom Stokes, Managing Director at TSA Planning said: “This was a complex planning application but one that is of strategic significance to the city and wider region. The scale of the investment and the delivery of hundreds of homes at Rosses Gate will not only help families living here, but the upgrade to the Caw Roundabout is a critical and long-awaited infrastructure improvement that will make a huge difference to traffic flows in the area.

“The approval is the result of positive collaboration between all parties and a very good outcome. We look forward to seeing this scheme fully developed and becoming a thriving part of the city’s landscape.”