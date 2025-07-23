'Anti-community bonfires' a stark contrast to hundreds of positive events in Derry - MLA
The Foyle MLA said: “There is no place for these bonfires in our society which attract anti-social behaviour, and threaten the health and wellbeing of local residents. Their safety must come first. “Hundreds of positive events are set to take place right across Derry this August. “Fantastic work is being done by a wide group of organisations to celebrate art, sport, music, our heritage and culture, while also discussing and debating the important issues of the day.” Ciara Ferguson added: “Derry is a city bursting with pride and potential. The images portrayed this summer must project a community that is working together to move forward and build a better future. “We have an incredible story to tell. Let’s ensure it continues to be told in the right way.”
