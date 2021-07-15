Anti-pigeon measures, new lights and crossing to make Craigavon Bridge safer and cleaner, says Sinéad McLaughlin

Craigavon Bridge

She said the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) will install anti-roosting measures above the lower deck footway, an LED retrofit of lanterns on the underdeck and the development of a design for a new controlled crossing on the lower deck.

This will all commence this financial year, she said.

“I welcome these much-needed improvements. I have been contacted on numerous occasions by constituents who have been particularly concerned about the amount of bird droppings that steadily build up on the walkway and railings. Not only is it unsightly, it poses a public health risk," she said.

The improved lighting and new crossing will also make the historic thoroughfare safer for citizens to use.

“The inclusion of a new crossing on the lower deck will also be of great benefit to pedestrians on what is a notoriously busy carriageway. I hope that a new crossing will encourage more visitors arriving by rail to explore our beautiful river walkways, allowing them to enjoy the city as a whole.