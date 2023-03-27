Apex (Ireland), which is based in Letterkenny, provides housing for families and single adults; and supported housing for older people and for those with learning disabilities and mental ill health.

A not-for-profit housing association, Apex is led by a voluntary board of management working to social enterprise principles. The Association is accountable to the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority (AHBRA) and is deemed to have ‘approved housing body’ status. Apex is an affiliated member of the Irish Council for Social Housing.

Eugene Bonnar, Chairperson of Apex (Ireland): “I would urge any local person with an interest in housing to share their skills and experience with us.

Ard Chlochar Carndonagh.

"Being a member of this board will allow you to play a key role in pushing forward our corporate strategy to meet housing need in County Donegal.

“Our vision is for every person to enjoy great quality homes and support, in vibrant and caring communities; and I hope you will join us in working to achieve that.”

Apex (Ireland) is seeking expressions of interest from individuals who share its values and who are willing to commit their time to support the work of the association. Board members are expected to attend up to ten meetings per year, as well as attending training and ad-hoc conferences and seminars. The role is voluntary; however, all out-of-pocket expenses incurred undertaking the role will be reimbursed. The closing date for applications is Friday 7 April 2023 at 5pm.