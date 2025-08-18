Asian hornet warning issued after aggressive honeybee predator sighted

Members of the public in the North are being asked to maintain vigilance after an Asian hornet was sighted in the 26 counties.

The insect is a highly effective predator of honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies while the huge size of its colonies (consisting of up to 10,000 individuals per season) means that they can rapidly decimate bee numbers.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in Dublin, confirmed a recent sighting and subsequent capture of an Asian hornet in the Cork area.

A Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) spokesperson said: “This recent sighting acts as a timely reminder of the potential for the Asian hornet to reach Northern Ireland.

"This is the second confirmed record of Asian hornet in Ireland, with the National Parks and Wildlife Service continuing its monitoring to determine whether this is an isolated individual or part of a larger population.”

The NIEA warns that due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination more widely.

“While there have been no confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland to date a precautionary approach is essential here. Members of the public and local beekeepers are asked to remain vigilant for sightings of the Asian hornet. Early detection and nest destruction are critical to achieving eradication following any confirmed sighting.

“The NIEA is working in partnership with NPWS and the National Biodiversity Data Centre to address the threat posed by Asian Hornet, as part of the All-Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, which will help ensure that the island of Ireland is well prepared,” the spokesperson said.

To allow for a rapid and proactive response to any confirmed sightings that may occur in the North, the NIEA has published the Northern Ireland Rapid Response Contingency Plan for Asian Hornet.

This is located on the DAERA website at: https://invasivespeciesni.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Northern-Ireland-AH-RR-Contingency-Plan-minus-contacts-details.pdf. This plan is currently under review, along with the Invasive Alien Species Strategy for Northern Ireland.

Suspect sightings should be reported alongside a photograph of the insect to NIEA, via the Asian Hornet Watch app at: https://www.brc.ac.uk/app/asian-hornet-watch or via CEDaR online recording at: http://www2.habitas.org.uk/records/ISI.

People are advised to never disturb a suspected Asian hornet nest but to report it immediately.