Asian hornet warning issued after aggressive honeybee predator sighted in six counties for first time

An Asian hornet has been sighted in the six counties for the first time prompting the environment minister to issue a warning about the presence of the aggressive honeybee predator.

Andrew Muir said: "This is a harmful species that I do not wish to see becoming established in Northern Ireland as it presents a serious threat to both biosecurity and local ecology, particularly valuable pollinating insects.”

The alien hornet was captured in the Dundonald area of Belfast on October 10, by a vigilant member of the public.

Otherwise known as Yellow-legged hornet, the Asian Hornet is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Individuals and nests are increasingly recorded in southern counties of England and two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

The species is a highly effective predator of insects including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies. Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination services more widely.

Mr. Muir said: “On current evidence this is a solitary asian hornet, but a Departmental response is underway to ensure that no other Asian hornets are present.

"I am grateful to the Dundonald householder who captured and reported the Asian hornet and would urge the public to remain alert to the potential presence of this insect."

To allow for a rapid and proactive response to any confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland, NIEA published the Northern Ireland Rapid Response Contingency Plan for Asian Hornet in 2020, which can be found on the DAERA website at https://invasivespeciesni.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Northern-Ireland-AH-RR-Contingency-Plan-minus-contacts-details.pdf

This plan is currently under review, along with the Invasive Alien Species Strategy for Northern Ireland.

The public are also urged to be vigilant and report any suspect insects, ideally with a photograph, to DAERA via the Asian Hornet Watch app at https://www.brc.ac.uk/app/asian-hornet-watch or via CEDaR invasive species online recording at http://www2.habitas.org.uk/records/ISI

Suspected nests should not be disturbed but reported immediately.

NIEA officers are being assisted by colleagues from the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, benefiting from the practical experience they have gained from recent Cork and Cobh incursions.