August 15th weekend festival for Galliagh area of Derry

A previous community festival held at Fergleen Park back in 2014.

The main outdoor event to mark the traditional August 15th Feast of the Assumption weekend will take place on Saturday, August 14th from 11am to 5pm.

Galliagh Community Response have organised the festival with the help of a team of local volunteers and businesses, with bouncy castles, an air soft obstacle course, the craft fair and the climbing wall, and music in the afternoon from renowned Derry band The Mindbenders.

This will mark the return of summer community festivities to the front field in Fergleen Park (opposite the Galliagh Spar) for the first time in several years.

The celebrations kick off this Friday (August 13th) at 4pm with an inflatable bunker among the attractions on offer through to 8pm before a Kids’ Disco gets under way from 8pm to 9pm. There will be more entertainment on Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

Colly McLaughlin from Galliagh Community Response said everyone in the community was welcome to come along.

He also praised those local people who are giving up their time and businesses who are donating resources to make the event possible.

Mr McLaughlin said: “There are a lot of people coming together to make this happen and there are local people providing their services for no charge. This is community run for the community and everyone is welcome to come along.”