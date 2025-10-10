Ban on ‘low impact’ hand line fishing for pollock in Donegal should be lifted, committee told

A ban on hand line fishing for pollock must be lifted, Donegal fishers have told an Oireachtas committee.

Arranmore fisher Muireann Kavanagh, who has has been campaigning for the ban to be lifted since she was 14, was in attendance with her father Neilly at a meeting of the Joint Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs as colleagues from the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation (IIMRO) provided evidence.

Séamus Bonner, IIMRO secretary, who is also from Arranmore, said the ban on hand line fishing made no sense as it was one of the most sustainable methods of taking fish when practiced on a local level by fishers like Ms. Kavanagh.

"To give background on pollock, it is a couple of years since the hand line fishery was closed. Our member, Muireann Kavanagh, has been highlighting it since then.

"She fishes with her uncle from Arranmore island using a hand line with six hooks. This fishery has been closed as a result of International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) zero Total Allowable Catch (TAC) advice.

"This means we cannot have a directed fishery for a fish stock, in this case pollock. It is a very low-impact fishery. It is probably the most low- impact fishery we can have.

"It has not changed in hundreds of years. Meanwhile, industrial bycatch fishing continues and Muireann has been highlighting this in Strasbourg, Brussels and elsewhere,” he told the committee.

Mr. Bonner said IIMRO’s experience around the islands was that there are ‘plenty of pollock around’ but the management area is huge, stretching from Scotland to France and does not take into consideration regional differences in stocks.

"We need a system where low-impact fisheries are prioritised so if there are going to be restrictions, it does not apply to the small boat and the small person first,” he said.

Donegal TD Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher agreed. He said: “When we consider that people are going out and catching them by line, the impact that has on the stocks is 0.00001 per cent.

"That is something we should take a particular interest in and we can make a case to the Minister and to the Commission to allow for that. It has no impact at all on those stocks. There is no more environmentally-friendly fishing.”