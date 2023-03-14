Barrack Hill land development plan could be 'vitally important' for Carndonagh

Inishowen-based Donegal County Councillor Martin McDermott has proposed that Donegal County Council designate areas of the ‘substantial’ area of land – ‘around 30 acres’ – into areas such as housing, business and recreation etc, so that development can take place.

He said: “It’s all council-owned land, but there has been no plan done for its development. I’ve been contacted by different business people, who are interested in moving to Barrack Hill or setting up a business, but the problem is, there is no plan there that divides each area. If someone comes tomorrow to the council and says they want to take a bit of land to set up a business, they can’t avail of it. This plan could be vitally important to Carndonagh.”

Colr McDermott said a similar development plan has already been undertaken at council-owned lands in other areas of Donegal, including in Donegal Town and Lifford.

Barrack Hill Park in Carndonagh.

“That’s a big area of land there and could be developed into something really worthwhile. It goes right out to the Corvish Road. There is lots of potential and we need a development plan done, so that we can see what is there. It needs done sooner rather than later.”

Colr McDermott raised the matter at the recent meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District and it was supported by Councillors Johnny McGuinness and Albert Doherty.

Carndonagh