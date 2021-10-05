Beechwood traffic issues still a concern for residents

Sinn Féin’s Patricia Logue recently held an onsite meeting with the Department for Infrastructure to discuss traffic issues in the area.

She said: “I felt it was important to have this onsite meeting with the Department for Infrastructure to highlight a number of road traffic issues affecting the area. I have been receiving complaints about the constant gridlock of traffic at peak times of the day on Marlborough Terrace, Beechwood Avenue and Laburnum Terrace, with a particular problem for vehicles exiting and entering the junction at the bottom of Beechwood Avenue.

“This is also causing problems for residents being able to park outside their homes, as well as air pollution. After lobbying we got a KEEP CLEAR box installed at the junction back in 2019 but the problem continues.”

Colr. Logue said residents have once again raised the issue of the introduction of a one-way system around Westland Avenue and Westland Terrace.