Bid to add windows and move entrance back at Richmond Centre in Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Martin Property Group have applied for permission to carry out alterations to the Bank Place entrance to the shopping centre and also to carry out alterations to the shop front of an existing retail unit at 1A.
The application relates to the unit that was formerly occupied by the retailers Index and Argos over many years and is the first shop on the right as customers enter the centre from Bank Place and Newmarket Street.
Artist impressions of the proposed developed show the entrance doors to the centre moving further back from Newmarket Street to past where the Unit 1A and Caffe Nero, which is located immediately opposite Unit A, are situated currently.
The fresh application has been newly-lodged with DC&SDC.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.