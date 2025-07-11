Bid to change convert offices in Derry city centre to restaurant and guest house
An application to convert former offices in Derry city centre into a restaurant and guest house have been newly-lodged with the local council.
Premises at 9-11 Castle Street inside will be subject to the redevelopment if the proposal is ultimately approved.
The application newly-submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council by applicant Barry Rafferty is for ‘change of use from commercial/office to café/restaurant at ground floor and 12-bed guest accommodation at first and second floor’.
A first and second storey rear extension are also proposed.
