Bid to change convert offices in Derry city centre to restaurant and guest house

An application to convert former offices in Derry city centre into a restaurant and guest house have been newly-lodged with the local council.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premises at 9-11 Castle Street inside will be subject to the redevelopment if the proposal is ultimately approved.

The application newly-submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council by applicant Barry Rafferty is for ‘change of use from commercial/office to café/restaurant at ground floor and 12-bed guest accommodation at first and second floor’.

A first and second storey rear extension are also proposed.