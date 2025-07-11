Bid to change convert offices in Derry city centre to restaurant and guest house

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Jul 2025, 16:25 BST
An application to convert former offices in Derry city centre into a restaurant and guest house have been newly-lodged with the local council.

Premises at 9-11 Castle Street inside will be subject to the redevelopment if the proposal is ultimately approved.

The application newly-submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council by applicant Barry Rafferty is for ‘change of use from commercial/office to café/restaurant at ground floor and 12-bed guest accommodation at first and second floor’.

A first and second storey rear extension are also proposed.

Related topics:DerryDerry CityStrabane District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice