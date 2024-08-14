Bid to demolish two ‘dangerous structure’ houses and façade of a third in Derry’s Fountain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application has been lodged for the demolition of two terraced houses and the façade of a third in the Fountain.

A property owner has applied to Derry City & Strabane District Council requesting permission to demolish the façade of number 35 Fountain Street and ‘dangerous structures’ at the adjacent numbers 31 and 33.

A design and access statement in support of the application outlines the proposal is for ‘the demolition of a façade and two existing three storey residential dwellings (dangerous structures) and re-placement of the same with a three storey apartment block consisting of five apartments’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The houses are beside the old Fire Brigade building on Hawkin Street and back onto Artillery Bastion on the Walls.

An application has been lodged for the demolition of two terraced houses and the façade of a third in the Fountain.

"They are three storey, red brick terraced houses with slate roofs built around the 1870s. No.35 has only a front façade remaining temporarily restrained. Nos 33 and 31 are dangerous structures with collapsed roofs and floor joists.

"No 33 has a two storey flat roof rear extension with sand/cement rendered walls. These houses form part of a terrace of buildings on a sloping site overlooking the Carlisle Road Factory Complex. There is an enclosed rear yard backing on to the Artillery Bastion of the Derry Walls,” the design and access statement explains.

The ‘removal of materials adjacent to or in contact with the walls will be carefully carried out to ensure no detriment to the walls themselves’, the statement declares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, this scheme will enhance the aesthetics and significance of the heritage asset both in terms of the special character of the City Walls and in its contribution to the character of the conservation area,” it adds.