Bid to demolish two ‘dangerous structure’ houses and façade of a third in Derry’s Fountain
and live on Freeview channel 276
A property owner has applied to Derry City & Strabane District Council requesting permission to demolish the façade of number 35 Fountain Street and ‘dangerous structures’ at the adjacent numbers 31 and 33.
A design and access statement in support of the application outlines the proposal is for ‘the demolition of a façade and two existing three storey residential dwellings (dangerous structures) and re-placement of the same with a three storey apartment block consisting of five apartments’.
The houses are beside the old Fire Brigade building on Hawkin Street and back onto Artillery Bastion on the Walls.
"They are three storey, red brick terraced houses with slate roofs built around the 1870s. No.35 has only a front façade remaining temporarily restrained. Nos 33 and 31 are dangerous structures with collapsed roofs and floor joists.
"No 33 has a two storey flat roof rear extension with sand/cement rendered walls. These houses form part of a terrace of buildings on a sloping site overlooking the Carlisle Road Factory Complex. There is an enclosed rear yard backing on to the Artillery Bastion of the Derry Walls,” the design and access statement explains.
The ‘removal of materials adjacent to or in contact with the walls will be carefully carried out to ensure no detriment to the walls themselves’, the statement declares.
"Overall, this scheme will enhance the aesthetics and significance of the heritage asset both in terms of the special character of the City Walls and in its contribution to the character of the conservation area,” it adds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.