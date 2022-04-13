Bin collections, cemeteries Easter arrangements in Derry & Strabane

Council offices on Strand Road in Derry will close from Friday April 15 and the Derry Road offices in Strabane will close from Monday April 18 with both offices reopening on Wednesday April 20.

The three Recycling Centres that normally open on a Sunday – Pennyburn, Strathfoyle and Glendermott Road will all be closed on Easter Sunday and all sites will be closed on Easter Monday before normal service resumes on Easter Tuesday.

Street Cleansing and Parks opening will continue as normal and leisure centres will be operating on reduced opening hours with all centres closed on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City Cemetery.

Mayor Graham Warke said: “I would like to take the opportunity to wish all our citizens a very happy and safe Easter holiday. This is the first holiday that we have been allowed to mix freely following the lifting of the Covid 19 restrictions so I hope as many of you as possible can enjoy some time off to spend with family and friends.”

Council’s Dog Shelter will be closed on Friday April 16, reopening on Wednesday April 20, while Council owned cemeteries are open and operational over Easter from 8am to 8pm.

The Guildhall is closed on Sunday April 17 while Council’s Registry Office is closed on Friday April 15 and will reopen on Wednesday April 20.