Derry City and Strabane District Council say they received a “small number of complaints” around this year’s Blessing of the Graves service.

At June’s Full Council Meeting, Independent councillor Gary Donnelly noted that there was negative public feedback regarding this year’s service, which took place on Sunday, June 22, and asked if officers had “any plans to deal with it”.

Mayor and Sinn Féin councillor, Ruairí McHugh, said he attended the service and heard concerns from several people.

“Attendees asked could they speak to me and they expressed their frustration at the traffic management and the access to the the cemetery,” he said. “And I did feed that back to officers.”

Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said council received some positive feedback in relation to the service.

“We’ve had a small number of complaints as well,” she added. “We will obviously take all of those into consideration.

“In terms of preparations for next year we will engage with members as early as we can next year, in order to go through all of the plans for the event.

“Any of the issues or complaints that have been raised with us, we will address them as well.”

One local man contacted the Journal after the ceremony and described the access situation as a “farce”.

The man detailed how he had pre-booked a parking place because he had a disabled badge and health issues “which makes it painful to walk any distance” and said that “as with last year and the year before I expected to be allowed access to the cemetery without issue”.

He said however that he arrived at the gates shortly before 2.30pm only to be stopped and told “I wouldn't be getting access because the gates were closed and the car parks were full”.

“I told him I had a parking space booked and he refused and told me to reverse back and park elsewhere.

"I said to him I can park up along the road side at the top of the hill and he refused point blank and told me to reverse back.

“I then had to find a space up in Creggan chapel and it then took me 30 minutes to get from there to the grave I wanted to be at for the blessing. That distance for me almost killed me because I was having to stop, use my inhalers and get my breath before going on some more.”

The man said he was shocked to discover that there were empty car park spaces inside the cemetery and has contacted the Council and others to raise concerns.