Blessing of the Graves in Derry cemeteries 2022: Dates, times and traffic advice issued

Grainne Murray, Cemeteries Administrator at Council, has confirmed that only vehicles displaying a valid disabled badge will have access to the cemetery and urged the public to adhere to a one way system in place inside the grounds.

“This is the first blessing of the graves in three years following the Covid pandemic so we are expecting larger crowds than usual,” she said.

“We would encourage those thinking of attending to arrive at least an hour before the start of the service, to follow the signs and adhere to the advice of stewards.

Derry’s City Cemetery. DER2017GS028

“We will make every effort to allow traffic to flow freely on the day and we would encourage the public to be patient and allow extra time on the day to get to the intercession.”

No traffic restrictions or stewards are in place for Cemetery Sunday at Altnagelvin and Ballyoan Cemeteries on Sunday June 19th at 3pm.

NORMAL OPENING TIMES:

Generally, Cemetery opening times across Derry & Strabane are 8am - 8pm during the summer period (1st April - 31st October)

During the winter period cemeteries are open from 8am - 4:30pm (1st November - 31st March).