BREAKING: All remaining COVID restrictions lifted in Northern Ireland

For the first time in those two years the range of restrictions which have governed all our lives over the past 23 months will be replaced by guidance from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Health Minister Robin Swann made the announcement this evening while also emphasising the continuing need for caution.

The COVID restrictions that are being removed in law from tomorrow are the previous requirements for all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission in shops, theatres, concert halls, conference and exhibition centres and other indoor venues used for performance, conferences or exhibitions; Collection of visitor information; Requirements in respect of hospitality venues, including those outdoors under an occasional licence; Requirements in respect of tourist accommodation; Requirements in respect of any organised indoor gathering over 15 or outdoor gathering over 30; Requirements in respect of funerals and wakes; Requirements in respect of weddings and civil partnership ceremonies; Restriction on meeting indoors at a private dwelling or at a rave (30+ people); Requirements in respect of close contact services; Requirement to wear a face covering in enclosed public areas of premises; restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs; public transport; driving instruction; close contact services; Requirement to use COVID Certification in nightclubs and indoor unseated gatherings of 500 plus.

Reacting to the announcement tonight, Derry’s Chamber Chief Executive Paul Clancy said: “This is a momentous day for business and communities in Northern Ireland. After nearly two full years of restrictions on the way our businesses can trade and how we all operate in society, it’s welcome to see these pandemic regulations lifted. While measures like social distancing have been crucial in tackling the pandemic, they have come at considerable cost and impact to businesses of all kinds.

“With these restrictions now thankfully in the rear-view mirror, it’s crucial that the recovery and rebuild of our economy and our hard-hit businesses become the focus of our Executive, especially after the upcoming Assembly election. The next mandate and new Programme for Government must prioritise the stimulation of our economy once again and help our businesses get back to where they were pre-pandemic.”

Mr Swann meanwhile stated: “Today’s announcement follows consideration of legal advice from the Attorney General and consultation with all Ministerial colleagues. It moves our response against COVID into a new phase. With the reduced threat from the Omicron variant, we can move away from an emergency and legalistic framework to a new approach where making safer choices is embedded in our daily lives.

“That means all of us continuing to do our best to cut down risks of infection and transmission. It means looking after each other by following the public health guidance. It must always be remembered that taking unnecessary risks with COVID may affect people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

“So please do not jump the gun and start behaving as if the pandemic is over. That is not the case.

“While Omicron is less severe than previous strains of the virus, community transmission remains very high and hospital pressures significant. The most vulnerable as a result of underlying disease remain susceptible to severe illness and it is important that we all do what we can to protect them.”

The Minister continued: “Coronavirus is likely to stay with us in some form for some time. We cannot maintain emergency restrictions indefinitely. A large part of what we currently do to protect ourselves is already covered by guidance rather than regulations. This includes self-isolating when infected and taking lateral flow tests before meeting up with others. The guidance will continue to emphasise all the steps that we should keep taking to protect each other.

“I will, of course, keep the situation on regulations under ongoing and detailed review. We cannot rule out a new variant emerging down the line with new interventions being required. I very much hope that will not be the case.”

The Health Minister made today’s announcement having received the latest public health assessment from the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser.

Minister Swann added: “The expectation from the public health assessments is that no significant rise in ICU occupancy is expected.

“While many people will very much welcome my decision on regulations, I know there will be concerns. Community transmission is still very high and our hospitals remain under severe pressure.

“A sustained effort to follow the public health guidance will help reduce infection numbers and support our health service.”

There are no plans at this stage for changes to the current arrangements for testing, contact tracing and isolation in Northern Ireland.

The importance of wearing face coverings in health and social care settings, on public transport and in enclosed indoor settings will continue to be strongly emphasised.