Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An injured buzzard was rescued from a popular park over Christmas thanks to the speedy intervention of local wildlife lovers in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The magnificent bird of prey was spotted hunkered down in bushes at the bottom of Brooke Park on Boxing Day.

Jean Parker, who walks with her border collie in the park every morning, explained that one fellow dog walker saw it being mobbed by crows which flew off when he approached.

They quickly realised that the buzzard was unable to fly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean spotted the injured buzzard in bushes in Brooke Park in Boxing Day.

“I couldn’t see how it could survive without some human assistance. I hoped that even on Boxing Day I could find a wildlife rescue to tell me what to do. I couldn’t face the idea of it fighting for its life against a dog, cat or fox while unable to fly.

"I searched on the internet until I found Dooletter Wildlife Rescue (DWR). I rang and was given advice. Basically I had to capture it as soon as possible using a towel and put it on a box.

"Meanwhile she would contact a volunteer in Strabane to see if they could look after it,” Jean explains.

Having contacted DWR Jean decided she could use some assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buzzard after it had been transferred to a box for transportation.

“I am 70 and didn’t feel confident I could do this on my own so contacted neighbours and friends until I found someone who was in and could assist me,” she says.

Jean managed to get in touch with Nóra Crockett (aged 6) and her father JJ, who were soon on the scene. Nóra’s brother Séamus (3) and mammy Claire provided back-up support at home.

"JJ came with his daughter and a deeper box and I supplied a large towel. We walked to the park. Hurrah it was still in the same place - looking wet and miserable.

"If it had gone into the bushes we may not have been able to capture it. JJ threw the towel gently over it and scooped it up and put it in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The magnificent bird of prey was spotted hunkered down in bushes at the bottom of Brooke Park on Boxing Day.

"As we walked back we couldn’t believe how light the box was for such a big bird. We then placed it in the boot of my car. Within thirty minutes an experienced volunteer came from Strabane and transferred it to a cat crate in her boot. Throughout the rescue it stayed deathly still we knew it might not survive but we were giving it a chance,” Jean explains.

It transpired the animal had suffered a broken leg. Thankfully it has survived an operation to have this remedied and is also being treated for an oral canker.

"It was a male (females are even larger),” says Jean. “He had been unable to eat and was starving which is why the box was so light. The next day he was transported to the DWR centre in Enniskillen where we hope he will recover and be released after three weeks.

"Even if he doesn’t let’s celebrate that he was saved from death by starvation and attacks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buzzards (Irish name: clamhán; scientific name: buteo buteo) were once hunted to extinction in Ireland but following a come back in Co. Antrim in 1933 they have rapidly expanded across the country from the North.

Dooletter Wildlife Rescue in Boho, is dedicated to helping ‘all wildlife and where possible bring them back to full health’. Visit: https://dooletterwildliferescue.org/