Brown wheelie bins: What you need to know about Derry food and garden waste collections

Brown wheelie bin changes for Derry.

Affected residents should​ continue to place their food waste in a compostable liner as normal and put it in their brown wheelie bin along with any items of loose garden waste. Food caddies will no longer be collected from areas that have large brown bins.

The large brown bins will be collected every two weeks on the collection day allocated for each area and members of the public can find out if their brown bin should go out with their black bin or their blue bin by visiting http://www.derrystrabane.com/foodandgardenHouseholds without a brown wheelie bin should continue to recycle their food waste through their food caddies and leave these out weekly for collection.

Compostable bags will continue to be provided to everyone with either a food caddy or a large brown bin by tying the last bag to the handle on collection day.

People are advised to reuse their outdoor caddy for whatever purpose they see fit; whether it be storing garden tools, compost, pet food or washing the car. Those who want rid of their outdoor caddy are advised to bring it to the plastic skip at their local recycling centre.

Nicola McCool, Council's Waste Services Manager, said: "Over the last few weeks we have seen a large number of households switching over to using their brown wheelie bins to recycle food waste and we'd ask anyone who has not done so yet to start now as food caddies will no longer be collected from homes with brown wheelie bins.

"We appreciate the co-operation and patience of the public as we make this change. It's really important that food continues to be recycled in a compostable liner – no matter how little food waste it is - and these will continue to be supplied free of charge to all."