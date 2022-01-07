Bulky lifts suspended as some Derry & Strabane recycling centres to close temporarily

It has also been confirmed that “these changes are due to staff shortages and resulting pressures on services”.

A spokesperson said: “The public should be advised that every effort is being made to keep the majority of our essential services operational within the restrictions in place by the NI Executive and in the interests of public safety and our staff and we hope to resume these services as soon as possible.”

In Derry Claudy Recycling centre will be closed on Monday and Tuesday January 10 and 11.

Park Recycling Centre meanwhile will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 12-14 January.

In the Strabane area Plumbridge recycling centre will be closed on Monday, Spamount on Tuesday, Newtownstewart on Wednesday, Spamount again on Thursday and Donemana on Friday.

In terms of other Council services, Foyle Arena is currently still operating as a Mass Vaccination Centre to assist the Western Health and Social Care Trust in the roll out of its extended vaccination programme. Measures are in place to ensure people can continue to enjoy the majority of leisure services, and most activities will be operating as normal at the centre while these arrangements are in place. With the volume of people accessing the Foyle Arena, additional parking is available for members at Clooney Park West playing fields.

With the Derry & Strabane Leisure app, members can book fitness classes, gym and swimming sessions, view the latest pool and classes timetable and get all the latest news via push notifications. Further details can be found at derrystrabaneleisure.com

Members of the Gym can also access a full range of on demand workouts through the home fitness section of the App.