Buncrana Harbour dredging to take place over 4 weeks from Monday March 27

Donegal County Council has advised that the programme of works will see MV Otterbank carrying out plough dredging daily from 7am to 8pm.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: “Access to the pier and movements within the harbour will be restricted during these works and all other harbour users and boat operators are asked to exercise caution while manoeuvring within the harbour.

“This is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the harbour for all users and to enable any necessary rescue launch by the RNLI Lifeboat for the safety of those at sea,” the Council spokesperson added.

An RNLI rescue boat at Buncrana Harbour. File picture ( (1010PG43)

The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council, it was also confirmed.