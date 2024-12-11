Buncrana Road at Coshquin does not qualify for street lighting under DfI policy

The stretch of the Buncrana Road at Coshquin does not qualify for street lighting under current Department for Infrastructure policy, the roads minister John O’Dowd has said.

While Coshquin and the Benview Estate itself do benefit from street illumination, not enough homes are located on the main Derry to Donegal road at the border to justify lighting, Mr. O’Dowd told the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was asked by SDLP MLA Mark Durkan whether he would ‘commit to ensuring lighting provision is installed at Coshquin, Buncrana Road, to improve safety for road users and the wider community’.

Mr. O'Dowd replied: “My Department's policy on the provision of street lighting in rural areas is detailed in policy and procedure guide E072. The policy, which has been in place since 1993, uses two main criteria when considering the provision of street lighting in rural areas.

"They relate to the density of development along a road or where lighting is likely to help at sites that have a significant history of night-time collisions. There must be at least 10 dwellings located within a continuous 200-metre road length to qualify for the installation of street lighting.

"In applying that rule, dwellings must front the road that is being considered for lighting. At present, the section of the Buncrana Road near Coshquin does not meet the criteria under that departmental policy.”

The minister’s party colleague Emma Sheerin asked Mr. O’Dowd how his department considered the impact of street lighting on the safety of women and girls.

Mr. O'Dowd replied: “Safety in general is one of the factors that is taken into account in the provision of street lighting."