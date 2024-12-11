Buncrana Road at Coshquin does not qualify for street lighting under DfI policy

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Dec 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 15:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The stretch of the Buncrana Road at Coshquin does not qualify for street lighting under current Department for Infrastructure policy, the roads minister John O’Dowd has said.

While Coshquin and the Benview Estate itself do benefit from street illumination, not enough homes are located on the main Derry to Donegal road at the border to justify lighting, Mr. O’Dowd told the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was asked by SDLP MLA Mark Durkan whether he would ‘commit to ensuring lighting provision is installed at Coshquin, Buncrana Road, to improve safety for road users and the wider community’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr. O'Dowd replied: “My Department's policy on the provision of street lighting in rural areas is detailed in policy and procedure guide E072. The policy, which has been in place since 1993, uses two main criteria when considering the provision of street lighting in rural areas.

The stretch of the Buncrana Road at Coshquin does not qualify for street lighting under currently Department for Infrastructure policy, the roads minister John O’Dowd has said.placeholder image
The stretch of the Buncrana Road at Coshquin does not qualify for street lighting under currently Department for Infrastructure policy, the roads minister John O’Dowd has said.

"They relate to the density of development along a road or where lighting is likely to help at sites that have a significant history of night-time collisions. There must be at least 10 dwellings located within a continuous 200-metre road length to qualify for the installation of street lighting.

placeholder image
Read More
Lamp posts to be replaced with lanterns at listed buildings as DfC aims to reduc...

"In applying that rule, dwellings must front the road that is being considered for lighting. At present, the section of the Buncrana Road near Coshquin does not meet the criteria under that departmental policy.”

The minister’s party colleague Emma Sheerin asked Mr. O’Dowd how his department considered the impact of street lighting on the safety of women and girls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr. O'Dowd replied: “Safety in general is one of the factors that is taken into account in the provision of street lighting."

Role of street lighting in making civic environment safer for women acknowledged after Derry sex attacks

Related topics:John O'DowdDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice