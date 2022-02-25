Buncrana woman’s MICA devastation related in new TG4 series

Many families across Inishowen and wider Donegal will be able to relate to the real-life events related by Aoife Nic Sheáin, who is introduced to viewers in the first episode on the new series of Saol Clainne on TG4.

During 2021, the series spent time with families across Ireland facing great difficulties, fighting to overcome obstacles for themselves and their loved ones. This included families that are struggling and suffering, day after day, from tragedies, illnesses and the twists and turns of life. And yet despite all the difficulties and challenges, together they embark on each new day with courage, hope and love. The series covers common topics, such as death, grief, illness, addiction, the importance and role of carers as well as the mica crisis in the North West.

Aoife Nic Sheáin recalls the day she held her five day old daughter in her arms and received the news that her home needs to be demolished as her house was built with blocks containing a high level of Mica. Since then Aoife’s life has changed dramatically, worry and fear has crept in, fear for the safety of her children and her own mental health. Aoife’s story will be charted across the four episode series.

Aoife Nic Sheáin at her home in Buncrana.

In an related story which is also part of Saol Clainne, Hughie Eibhlín ó Duibheannaigh from Donegal speaks of the grasp alcohol addiction had on him for 40 years.

During this time Hughie’s relationship with his partner and children deteriorated. His addiction with alcohol proceeded to get worse. However, with the help of weekly meetings Hughie has overcome his addiction. Hughie tells his story to help others who may have lost hope.

Other stories featured include Deirdre Wadding from Wexford who spent three months in a mother and baby home in Bessborough. It was here that Deirdre gave birth to her first son. Her son was adopted and Deirdre spent each day thinking of him. On his birthdays she would write a card for him, unable to post it as she did not know where he was. Deirdre spent years trying to contact him, and finally when he was 19 he wrote to her. Deirdre recounts these years to enable others to be heard.

In Dublin viewers meet meet Tomás Ó Flannagáin, a young carer to his brother Liam who has autism.

Together Tomás and his family work everyday to ensure Liam’s happiness.

Tomás gives us a glimpse of what life is like as a young carer as he prepares to sit his Leaving Certificate.