Bus shelters to get colourful makeover by Karl Porter of UV Arts in collaboration with Derry communities

Bus shelters in Derry’s rural hinterland on the east bank are set to get a colourful make-over under a council-backed art project.

Fixtures in Bready, Claudy, Eglinton, Enagh and Newbuildings are to be brought to life by street artist Karl Porter from UV Arts.

It follows a request from the Bready & District Ulster Scots Development Association for the enhancement of five Council-owned bus shelters across the Faughan area.

Head of Environment at Derry City & Strabane District Council, Conor Canning, said the association had secured funding to take forward the project similar to previous schemes in Ballyarnett and Shantallow.

Mr. Canning told members of the Council Environment & Regeneration Committee, that local young people and community groups were involved in suggesting ideas for the prospective art works.

Sollus Highland Dancers (Bready), Claudy Rural Development (Claudy), Eglinton Community Association (Eglinton), Enagh Youth Forum (Enagh) and Newbuildings Community Association (Newbuildings) all fed into the project.

The Lettershandoney & District Development Group has also been involved despite not having a bus shelter.

A paper presented to the E&R Committee indicated the groups gathered in Newbuildings Community Centre to pitch their ideas directly to Mr. Porter.

Suggestions for artworks included a highland cow, a robin on a cow’s horn, a thistle in a cow’s mouth, Ulster Scots phrases, local place names, Gaelic football, cricket, tractors, cyclists, flowers, road runners, local football teams, welcome signs in different languages, a phoenix, railway tracks, windmills, musical notes and church symbols.

Mr. Canning told the committee that once completed ‘the scheme will significantly improve the visual appearance of these shelters at minimal expense to Council for the benefit of residents and visitors’.

"The local community group will carry out the enhancement work and use local groups to help maintain the bus shelters when complete,” he said.

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said she was approached by young people and Georgina Kee-McCarter from Sollus Highland Dancers in Bready a year ago and was excited to see the project progressing.

"For context, I was initially approached by young people, which I think is just the best thing ever, who wanted to engage in a project around civic pride in Bready, to redo the dilapidated bus shelter in a manner that reflected their and the area's culture, heritage and identity,” she said.

The expansion of the project to include other villages in the Faughan area was a welcome development, she said.

Sinn Féin’s Sean Fleming thanked all the groups involved in this ‘excellent project’ and said he looked forward to seeing the finished articles.

Committee chairman Declan Norris said: “There have been similar projects in Strathfoyle where the bus stops were updated with U-boats and the history of the area. It's a very good thing. At the time people said they will still be damaged but they haven't been damaged since they went in which is a really good thing.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly asked if there were plans to install a shelter in Lettershandoney.

Director of Environment and Regeneration Karen Phillips said officers could look into the possibility but budgets were limited.

“Maybe if there isn't a bus shelter, maybe there is a wall or something else,” said Colr. Donnelly.

Colr. Norris said he understood that this was being explored.