Calls for safe crossing at Eastway following accident

Speaking after a child was knocked down on Friday night, the Councillor for the Moor area said:

“On Friday night, a child was knocked down at the crossing from Bligh’s Lane over to Eastway. I’ve been in touch with the child’s father, they are in shock, but thankfully the boy is recovering from his injuries.

56 people were killed on NI roads throughout 2020, the same number that was recorded in 2019.

“This raises serious concerns about the lack of safe pedestrian crossings along this stretch of road” said the Councillor.

“Particularly with it being so close to two local schools. I have written to the Department for Infrastructure requesting that a pedestrian crossing is installed on this part of the road and that the broken island in the middle of the road is fixed to ensure people can cross safely.