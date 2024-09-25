Charlie McConalogue launches Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority’s Statement of Strategy 2024 – 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the publication of the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority’s (SFPA) Statement of Strategy 2024-2026.

The fisheries minister said; “The long-term development and reputation of the fisheries sector requires a strong and effective regulatory authority.

"This Plan presents an ambitious work programme for the SFPA, that will underpin this vital sector over the next three years.

"It will ensure effective regulation of the Irish sea-fisheries and seafood production sectors, including fishing activity in Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Minister for Agriculture Food & the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D; Paschal Hayes, Executive Chairperson, SFPA and Sean Daly, Executive Manager, Operations, SFPA, in Killybegs.

"The Authority has gone through a period of significant change, I am satisfied that this Plan maps a positive vision for operational excellence that will serve the sector well over the next three years.”

Paschal Hayes, Executive Chairperson of the SFPA said: “Our new strategy provides an opportunity to express our Vision, Mission and Values as a Public Body and the competent Authority responsible for a wide range of important activities underpinning the sustainability of fish stocks and providing assurance to seafood consumers.

"In line with wider Government and Public Service Strategy we will advance organisational efficiency through best-in-class support for staff, and the development of processes, systems and data management and data utilisation.

"Central to this will be an ambitious programme of digitalisation which aims to enable the SFPA to optimally deliver on its mandate as a regulator.

"This strategy seeks to enhance the SFPA’s position as an effective regulator, an employer of choice, an active participant in Ireland’s climate action journey and an important stakeholder in our global food producing ecosystem.”