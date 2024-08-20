Check out the Moville Heritage Experience with guided walks led by heritage experts
Moville Community Complex Development Company – aka St Eugene’s Hall committee – has invited everyone to the Moville Heritage Experience this Saturday, August 24.
A committee spokesperson described this weekend’s experience as a ‘golden opportunity to enjoy up to three of six, one-off heritage experiences, with each one of them ‘completely different’.
Those interested in attending are free to choose three of six, two-hour guided walks (deemed easy grade), which will be led by five
heritage experts operating in various combinations and permutations.
These experts are as follows: Brian Lacey, Archaeologist and Medieval Historian; Liam Campbell, Cultural Heritage and author of ‘Room for the River;’ Justin McAteer, Structural Engineer in Conservation; Trish Murphy, Zoologist and Ecology expert and Mary Kerrigan, Architect~Placemaker/Accredited Tour Guide.
The experience, the committee told, offers a ‘chance in a lifetime to see Moville’s wonderful heritage in a new light during, what promises to be, all kinds of fascinating walks and talks!’
There is a choice of two different walks in each time slot – up to three maximum: 10am-12 Noon; 12.30pm-2.30pm; 3:30pm-5:30pm.
To help manage shuttle bus drop-off and pick-up, please book your place on heritage.ie by Saturday at 8am.
The rendezvous point for all tours is St Eugene’s Hall, James’s Street Moville, F93X6YR.
Funded by the Heritage Council, the Moville Heritage Experience is the launch event for the forthcoming Community-led Historic Moville Conservation Plan project. More about that soon.
