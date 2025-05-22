Citizens urged to dispose of food waste responsibly amid thriving rat population along Derry quay

Citizens have been urged to dispose of their food waste responsibly following a reported increase in the rat population along Derry’s quayside.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that Council has been ‘proactively working with local businesses in response to the increased level of rodent activity and a number of planters have been removed from the area to limit opportunities for rodent pathways and nesting’.

"Council’s Environmental Health team have been liaising with landowners in the area to recommend introducing stringent pest-control measures, including the cutting back of any overgrown shrubbery that may provide coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The public are also reminded to dispose responsibly of any food waste around picnic and seating areas that could attract rodents,” the spokesperson stated.

The remains of a rat on the quayside on Friday.

The local authority issued the statement after concerns were raised about the presence of brown rats at the popular parklet on Meadowbank Quay.

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan said several constituents had raised concerns about the thriving community of creatures down by the riverside.

He said: “I completely understand why people are alarmed by the presence of dozens of rats in along the riverfront in recent weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pointed out, however, that the riverside is the brown rat’s natural habitat.

Brown rats feeding on rubbish at the parklet on Meadowbank Quay on Thursday morning.

"The reality is, where there’s water, there will often be rats,” he confirmed.

Mr. Durkan said he raised the issue with Environmental Health and that some action had already been taken.

“I've asked for vegetation to be trimmed back and please, if you're in the area, make sure you dispose of your litter and food waste properly,” he declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brown rat (rattus norvegicus) or francach in Irish only arrived in Ireland in the 18th century. Otherwise known as the Norway rat, water rat or sewer rat, Fidelma Butler in the Atlas of Mammals in Ireland 2010 – 2015, explains: “Having originated in central and eastern Asia it spread, with human help, along trade routes and reached Britain and Ireland in the 1720s.

A dead rat near the parklet at Meadowbank Quay.

"In doing so, it largely replaced the smaller black rat and is now the most widespread mammal pest on the island.”

The species is, says Butler, a ‘prolific breeder’ that reaches sexual maturity at eight to 12 weeks of age.

"The gestation period is 21-24 days and the average litter size is seven or eight pups,” she writes.