Claims SDLP and SF opposed wind farms in Derry & Strabane rebutted by Durkan during Stormont debate

A claim by an Alliance MLA that the SDLP and Sinn Féin voted against the development of wind farms during a Council meeting in Derry last year has been rebutted at Stormont.

David Honeyford made the accusation during a debate on green energy at Stormont.

His claim, however, was rebutted by SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan.

Mr. Honeyford was speaking after Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin tabled a motion expressing concern that ‘ineffective planning policy’ was a ‘significant barrier to renewable energy expansion’.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: "The SDLP has repeated in the House that it is a serious Opposition, yet, with the support of Sinn Féin, it recently voted against renewables in Derry City and Strabane District Council, the very place that planning controls are upheld.

"The motion that the SDLP supported stated that the council ‘reaffirms its presumption against’ wind farms and, therefore, against renewables. In front of the cameras in the Chamber, for everyone to see, the SDLP raises concerns about the rates of growth in renewables and what the Executive parties are doing about it, but it opposes it in the place where it is not in opposition and where it controls planning policy.

"I will give way to any SDLP Member who wants to explain how it is that they say one thing in here but something different in the place where the planning conditions are upheld.”

Responding to the claims Mr. Durkan said: “I apologise for not being quicker to respond when his colleague invited an intervention. I was digging out the piece to which he referred: Derry City and Strabane District Council voted for a: ‘presumption against any developments unless...they would not adversely impact or erode the intrinsic appeal of the [Sperrin] Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’.

“Alliance has no councillors in Derry and Strabane, but it has power in Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).”

Last year members of DC&SDC called for more scrutiny of wind farm development plans in AONBs.

In 2020, according to a report from the Department for the Economy, two thirds of renewable electricity capacity and generation was accounted for by Causeway Coast & Glens; Derry City & Strabane; and Fermanagh & Omagh.

In that year 134 renewable energy sites in Derry & Strabane were generating 939.6 gigawatt hours (GWh) of power.

This amounted to 22% of the North’s total generation. Lisburn and Castlereagh, by comparison, produced 165.7 GWhs (3.9%).

On Monday, Mrs. McLaughlin said: “The north-west, with its rich wind and tidal resources, should be leading the way. Offshore wind in the North Channel, the tidal energy along the Donegal coastline and solar expansion in rural areas would create a thriving renewables hub.

"For example, investing in the infrastructure at Lisahally port, expanding supply chain capabilities and supporting the Magee campus and the North West Regional College to train the workforce of the future would establish Derry as a key player in the green economy.”

She said planning continued to be a stumbling block.

"The people of NI are behind us. Only 5 per cent of those who were polled in Derry oppose the 80% renewables target, while 72% believe that their council is not doing enough to promote renewables,” she said.

An amended motion referencing concerns ‘ineffective planning policy’ was passed.