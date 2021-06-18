Cloghole Road in Campsie speed limit in Derry welcomed

The Foyle MLA commented: “I was contacted by a number of residents who are concerned at the speed at which traffic travels through the Cornmill Park area and the risk it poses to young children living here and other road users. Glad to see the 30mph has been installed on the Cloghole Road which will no doubt be welcomed by residents.”

“I’m pleased that following my request to reduce the speed limit in this area the Department for Infrastructure have now implemented this reduction reflecting the fact that this is a growing residential area. This move will no doubt be welcomed by residents and I will continue to push DfI to implement further measures to improve road safety in this area.

Cloghole Road in Campsie.