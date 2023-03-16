Coláiste Chineál Eoghain set wheels in motion for the St Patrick's Day Parade in Buncrana

There was great excitement in the school all week as students worked collectively to design, create and decorate their Donegal coloured Beetle Car.

The theme of their float is ‘Moving Forward Together’ and was conceived by members of staff and Sinead Walsh of Glór Inishowen.

The Beetle is adorned with shamrocks with snakes trailing the rear of the float.

The Buncrana St Patrick’s Day Parade begins in the town at 3pm, with all participants meeting at Scoil Mhuire at 2.15/2.30 and leaving the school gates at 2.45pm.

Elsewhere in Inishowen, the Moville St Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 2.30pm, with music in the square from the David Craig Band from 2pm until 5pm. For further details see https://www.facebook.com/stpatricksbuncrana and https://www.facebook.com/moville.day/

