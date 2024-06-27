Communications board for children should be rolled out to all Derry & Strabane play parks - Alderman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City and Strabane District Council has outlined plans to install communication boards at a Castlederg play park with calls to replicate this across the city and district.

At the June Full Council Meeting, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey proposed installing the boards, in liaison with the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists, at the soon-to-be-developed Castle Park.

He also proposed using the installation as a pilot scheme to assess and consider the general installation in “all council play facilities”.

Alderman Hussey said: “The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists would suggest that 10% of children and young people live with a long-term speech, language or communication need.

“Only this year, Department of Health in England have said we are witnessing a significant increase in the frequency and complexity of speech, language and communication needs of children in the community.

“Lack of speech language or communication skills isolates a significant number of our citizens, and worsening outcomes are felt even more starkly for those living in socially-deprived areas, and as such we are failing young folk.

“The use of communication boards will increase accessibility and inclusivity for those impacted with speech, language and communication needs.

“They are used to help share messages with others and are for everyone to use but especially assist children and adults who can understand more than they are able to vocalise, by having pictures, symbols, words, and braille.

“The idea is nothing new, rather it’s an extension of what we already do; toilet signage, disabled parking areas, road signage, all use symbolism.

“So let the council be part of the village that it takes to raise all of our children.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said the boards were a “vital communicative tool for children with additional needs and children who find comfort in preparing for play in a knowledgeable calm and organised manner”.

She added: “Whilst I am very happy to see this brought on as a pilot, it is imperative that we carry out a scoping exercise to seek funding, and therefore plans, to introduce communication boards district -wide.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ruairi McHugh said the communication boards would be a step towards making the park an “all-ability destination”.

He concluded: “They not only enhance accessibility for these children but enhance their experience, and I think it’s a positive development.

“If it’s then rolled out it will benefit children throughout the whole district.”

Andrew Balfour,