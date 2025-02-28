Community worker urges upgrade to footpath connecting Strathfoyle to Enagh Lough
Paul Hughes, of the Enagh Youth Forum, said the walkway on Temple Road, is currently in a poor state of repair and too narrow to allow prams, wheelchairs and mobility scooters to pass comfortably.
“This stretch of footpath is already used on a daily basis for residents of Westlake and the wider council area generally to access the Strathfoyle Greenway and by residents of Strathfoyle and Maydown to access Westlake and the wider Enagh Lough area. However it is currently unsafe and no longer fit for purpose as it is too narrow,” said the local youth and community development worker.
Mr. Hughes praised the Department for Infrastructure and Derry City & Strabane District Council and various funders for significant investment in walking and cycling infrastructure in Strathfoyle over the past five years.
"This has included the Strathfoyle Greenway, Strathfoyle/Maydown Shared Path and more recently the Stradowen Drive and Maydown Industrial Estate greenway links.
"All of this investment has helped connect communities, promote active travel and is improving health outcomes not just for local residents of the Strathfoyle and Greater Enagh area but for everyone who resides in the city and district.
"The positive impact all of this investment has had clear for all to see. That’s why it’s important to continue to expand the rural greenway walking and cycling infrastructure.
"We are calling on the Department for Infrastructure to 'complete the loop' and now invest in developing the Strathfoyle/Westlake Shared Path.
"This popular walking and cycling route connects Strathfoyle with Westlake and Enagh Lough from Temple Road/Otterbank Road Junction to Temple Road/Westlake Road junction. However the existing footpath is extremely narrow and it is fast becoming unsafe,” he insisted.
Mr. Hughes said he had reached out to local elected representatives and DfI to ‘request that they now look seriously at developing this shared path that will improve health and safety, connect communities and grow the rural walking and cycling infrastructure in a meaningful way that will make a real and lasting difference to peoples lives’.
