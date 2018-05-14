Consultation process for Muff to Derry greenway announced

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking the public’s views on a series of route options being appraised for a proposed greenway linking Derry to Muff, which is being developed as part of the North West Greenway Network.

Two public consultation days are being held in order to enable the public to review presented route corridor options and to provide formal feedback. These will take place on Wednesday 23 May in Hollybush Primary School, Ardan Road, Culmore from 2 to 8pm and on Thursday 24 May in Muff Community Hall, Muff, Co. Donegal from 2 to 8pm

The Muff to Derry section is known as Route 2 and is one of three routes being developed as part of the North West Greenway Network. On completion, the three routes will deliver 46.5 km of new cross-border greenway that will help reduce carbon emissions by encouraging commuters to leave their cars at home. The €18 million project is part-funded under the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Jonathan Henderson, Programme Manager for the North West Greenway Network said: “These public consultation events provide a fantastic opportunity for people to learn more about the overall project and to input into the route selection process. We would strongly encourage everybody to get involved and feed into the process as much as possible in order to contribute to shaping and informing development in their region”.

For those who are unable to attend the public consultation events, you can also have your say by engaging on Twitter @nwgreenway and Facebook @nwgreenway.

You can also share your views by email to nwgreenway@donegalcoco.ie.