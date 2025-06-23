Contingency measures in place to ensure drinking water abstracted from Derry’s River Faughan is safe in event of pollution
Mr. Muir said: "If a water pollution issue is reported in the River Faughan, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) response will be based on the evidence initially available in respect of the likely environmental impact.
“NIEA also provides a Continuous Response Officer for the Mobuoy site who will organise any necessary emergency works to minimise any impacts to the River Faughan.
"Additionally, NIEA aims to inform Northern Ireland Water Ltd where water pollution incidents could potentially impact their abstraction points.”
The minister was asked about safeguards at the river by local Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.
Mr. Muir stated: “NIEA’s initial priority will be to stop the polluting discharge at source and, where possible, mitigate the risk to the receiving waterway.
"In parallel with the response, all incidents are investigated as potential criminal offences. Formal enforcement action is normally considered for incidents having a High or Medium Severity environmental impact where a polluter has been identified.
“NIEA is committed to tackling water pollution by pursuing offenders in line with the DAERA Enforcement Policy under legislation including the Water (Northern Ireland) Order 1999 and the Nutrient Action Programme Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2019.
“In addition to formal prosecution, other enforcement actions available to the Department include the issuing of Warning Letters, Notices and Breaches of Cross-Compliance for agricultural incidents.”
The minister advised that a NIEA Incident Hotline (0800 80 70 60) and [email protected] email address allow the general public and professional partners to report water pollution incidents on a 24/7, 365 days per year basis.
“NIEA investigates all reports of water pollution and, following investigation, incidents are classified as having had a High, Medium or Low Severity environmental impact,” the minister stated.
Approximately 60 per cent of Derry’s drinking water is taken from the River Faughan at Cloghole just a few kilometres downstream of the Mobuoy superdump.
The projected cost of cleaning-up the dump is currently estimated at around £700m.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.