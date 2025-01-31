Contract signed for 42 houses and 12 apartments in Buncrana

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donegal County Council has confirmed it has recently appointed McCallion Construction Limited, Buncrana to construct a development of 54 social houses on Council-owned lands at Rockytown, Ballymacarry, Buncrana.

The current phase of the Baile Na Carraige development will deliver 42 houses and 12 apartments; adding to the initial phase of 21 social houses which completed in June 2022.

The project has been designed by the Council’s in-house architectural team and will provide high-quality one to four bed homes for 54 individuals/families in the Buncrana area.

Development works have commenced on site with works scheduled to be completed in December 2026.