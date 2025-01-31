Contract signed for 42 houses and 12 apartments in Buncrana
Donegal County Council has confirmed it has recently appointed McCallion Construction Limited, Buncrana to construct a development of 54 social houses on Council-owned lands at Rockytown, Ballymacarry, Buncrana.
The current phase of the Baile Na Carraige development will deliver 42 houses and 12 apartments; adding to the initial phase of 21 social houses which completed in June 2022.
The project has been designed by the Council’s in-house architectural team and will provide high-quality one to four bed homes for 54 individuals/families in the Buncrana area.
