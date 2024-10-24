Council issues update on City Cemetery road repair works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Repair work on the City Cemetery lower main trunk route has begun and the Lone Moor Road entrance will remain closed to traffic for the remainder of today, the council has confirmed.

The entrance will reopen at 8am tomorrow morning, Friday, October 25, and accessible through until closure on Sunday evening.

It will be closed again on Monday, October 28 and Tuesday 29 for resurfacing works to be completed.

There will be some ongoing small works around gulleys etc tomorrow, Friday, but this will not impede vehicular access.

All users are asked to please proceed with caution through the temporary road surface and adhere to the 10mph speed limit through the cemetery.

On Monday and Tuesday pedestrian access will be available for the lower sections of the cemetery TA, TB and TC, users can park on the Lone Moor Road and follow the signage.

Earlier today, Thursday, Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed that its cemeteries will revert to winter opening hours from Sunday October 26.

