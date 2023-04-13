Council taking action to support red squirrel and pine marten recovery

The local authority said it works with the North West Red Squirrel Group, a local campaign group that aims to raise awareness of the protected species and support their revival in the Derry area.

“Council does not have a systematic programme of recording squirrels on Council lands, but when we receive reports of red squirrels, we notify the North West Red Squirrel Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Group is active across the district and has a strong grasp of the current status of red squirrels.

"The former Derry City Council established the North West Red Squirrel Group in 2010, to conserve the red squirrel population. This was an action from the Derry Local Biodiversity Action Plan 2008-2013.

"The Group were supported for an initial five years to conserve the red squirrel, which involved trialling grey squirrel control, under the guidance from Northern Ireland Environment Agency’s (NIEA) Red Squirrel Forum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Group are now independent and manage the grey squirrel population, to conserve the local red squirrel population,” the Council said in a statement released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The Council said its Green Infrastructure Plan 2019-2032 includes a number of key strategic priorities relevant to the support of the red squirrel.

Red squirrels are under threat from rampant grey squirrel populations.

They include minimising habitat loss, minimising the impacts of invasive alien species and adapting to the current and predicted effects of climate change to minimise the impact on native habitats and species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An associated action plan includes a commitment to ‘review red squirrel habitats’ and to ‘identify and improve connectivity routes to increase the range of suitable habitat for red squirrels’.

The Council said it has not signed up to the Red Squirrel Conversation Strategy for the North but has not received any approach from Ulster Wildlife Trust seeking this form of support.

Pine martens are a native predator and can help control grey squirrel populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Council continues to work with the NW Red Squirrel Group, and is in discussion with Ulster Wildlife Trust and others about what contribution can be made to the development of Nature Recovery Networks,” it stated.

The local authority was also asked what steps it is taking to support the recovery of pine martens in the North West.

Pine martens – native predators related to stoats, weasels, badgers and otters – are known to prey on the rampant grey squirrel populations across the country and their presence has been shown to help red squirrel recovery.

The species is present but not yet abundant in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grey squirrel is an invasive species and competes with the red squirrel for scarce food.

“At present, the records of pine marten in the District that Council are aware of are scattered and infrequent, so no specific actions have been undertaken to support pine marten recovery.

"Council aims to manage its woodlands with biodiversity as a key aim, and is also developing native hedgerows and other forms of connectivity wherever possible.

"Should pine marten populations become significant in the District, Council would work with its partners to support any recovery programme,” the Council stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad