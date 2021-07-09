Council to spruce up Jon Clifford-Bull Park

Bull Park

Council officers visited the park at the request of Sinn Féin Councillor for the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) Patricia Logue

Colr. Logue said DC&SDC have now agreed to scrape weeds within the children’s play area, to maintain pathways, to empty some gullies that have been blocked, and to fix some of the children’s adventure equipment.

Speaking after the onsite meeting with council officials, Colr. Logue said: “In recent weeks there have been a number of issues raised with me by the local residents’ group, individual residents and park users about the state of the park and the play facilities there.

“Following today’s onsite meeting, they have agreed to scrape weeds, powerhose pathways in the park, empty blocked drains and repair the climbing frame.”

Last week Colr. Logue said it was time for the popular park to be upgraded and complained about its general upkeep. She was speaking after constituents and park users complained that the play facilities were inadequate and that used condoms had been discovered among the swings and the slides.

Colr. Logue said council officials deserved credit for listening to the public’s concerns and agreeing to take action.

“This is a bit of progress in terms of the park but there are other aspects such as exploring all options to ensure that all play features at this park are kept.

“As the local representative I will be doing all I can to ensure this happens.”

Bull Park has been a popular amenity for generations of young people from the Bogside, Rosemount and Lower Creggan areas.