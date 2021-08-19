Council workers praised for clear-up of busy street in Derry's Waterside
Derry council workers have been praised by a local MLA for clearing piles of rubbish and unused bins from a busy Waterside thoroughfare.
SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said Derry City & Strabane council removed the garbage and abandoned bins from Spencer Road upon her request.
"This rubbish presented difficulties for pedestrians and businesses, as well as undermining attempts to improve the look and feel of the area.
“This latest clearance work follows other activity over recent months requested by my office, including removal of rubbish and improving safety on the steps between Spencer Road and Dunfield Terrace," she said.
Despite this progress Ms. McLaughlin continues to have concerns about the upkeep of Spencer Road.
"It is essential that this area remains an ongoing focus for improvement. I will liaise on a continuing basis with the council, Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure, PSNI and Department of Justice, so that we can develop a coherent and cross-departmental approach and improvement plan. I have also contacted utility companies to ensure they undertake work in ways that limit inconvenience to local residents and businesses.”