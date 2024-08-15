Craigavon Bridge trunk repair completed as 3 major water projects under way nearby in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Works to repair a water trunk on the lower deck of Craigavon Bridge have now been completed, Northern Ireland Water have confirmed.

The operation was conducted over recent days with diversions in place along the lower deck of the bridge.

An NI Water spokesperson told the Journal: “NI Water can confirm that an essential repair took place on the water trunk main that crosses the Craigavon Bridge.

"All work has now been completed. No customers were affected and we would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as we completed this essential work.”

Craigavon bridge in Derry.

The operation came as three scheduled major water infrastructure projects got under way close by at Foyle Road, Foyle Street and Victoria Market car park.

A £1m upgrade to the wastewater pumping station will see the refurbishment of the 15-year-old pumping station.

Speaking about the work prior to its recent commencement, NI Water Project Manager, Matthew Lundy said: “Victoria Market Car Park Wastewater Pumping Station is an integral part of our wastewater network and helps to protect the area against out-of-sewer flooding. The work scheduled to be undertaken will include the refurbishment or replacement of the six large pumps and other equipment to ensure that the pumping station continues to operate effectively.

“Each pump will be replaced or refurbished in turn to ensure that the pumping station remains operational. As a result of this essential sequencing, work will be ongoing until around the end of November 2024.

Waterworks under way on Foyle Street.

“Due to the scale of the equipment that needs to be removed and replaced a mobile crane will be required on site. For this reason, our contractor BSG will have to section off around 28 of the 81 spaces within the car park to facilitate the work.”

Meanwhile Foyle Street has now been closed to traffic for a year in both directions to facilitate a £4.2m million upgrade to the water infrastructure located underground in this area.

The huge project has resulted in the city’s main Foyle Metro bus stations being relocated to the nearby Foyle Street car park and to the other side of the bus station.

Earlier this week, NI Water also announced a third major project in the area, with a £1.2million water upgrade project now under way in the Foyle Road area. Work on this Tamneymore to Creggan Water Trunk Main will be complete in October 2024.

The work will involve pipelaying along the Foyle / Letterkenny Road (A40), from the east entrance of Coshowen, proceeding 500 metres along the Foyle Road to the junction with Lone Moor Road.

A lane closure will be in place for the duration of the scheme and work will be completed in sections.

Speaking about this project, NI Water Project Manager Anna Delargy said: “This investment is good news for customers in the local area, as this key improvement scheme will improve water services for our customers, including the security of the local water supply.

“With the Summer holidays still in full swing, it is a timely reminder for parents to remind children and young people to play safe and stay safe over the holidays and remember the dangers of playing near treatment works, reservoirs and construction sites, as pipelaying gets underway.”